How late can you light fireworks legally in Indiana? Plus here are some tips on how to stay safe

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are reminding you that safety is the number one priority as we celebrate the 4th of July.
Police also shared a breakdown of state fireworks laws. Statewide it is legal to light fireworks from 9 am to 11 pm, though some cities and towns may have different ordinances.
- On state holidays it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances.
The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:
- June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;
- July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;
- July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and
- December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Here's a list of safety tips police have to share with you:
- Never let children handle, play with, or light any fireworks.
- Never aim, point, or throw fireworks at another person.
- Use extreme caution when lighting fireworks in the wind. Keep spectators where the wind is blowing smoke and debris away from them.
- Never smoke or consume alcohol when lighting fireworks.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from the reach of children.
- Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
- Do not attempt to make or alter any fireworks or firework devices.
- Always have a fire extinguisher or water supply, such as a hose or bucket of water, nearby.
- Only light one firework at a time and never attempt to re-light or fix a "dud" firework.
- After a firework has finished burning, douse it with plenty of water before throwing it away to prevent starting a trash fire.
- Be considerate of individuals with PTSD and other types of medical conditions. The noise can cause severe stress and reaction in neighbors.
- Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by fireworks sounds.
- Use fireworks outdoors, never indoors.