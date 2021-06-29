How late can you light fireworks legally in Indiana? Plus here are some tips on how to stay safe

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are reminding you that safety is the number one priority as we celebrate the 4th of July.

Police also shared a breakdown of state fireworks laws. Statewide it is legal to light fireworks from 9 am to 11 pm, though some cities and towns may have different ordinances.

On state holidays it is legal to set off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight, but this may be limited further by local ordinances. The times on the following dates are protected in Indiana for consumer use of fireworks and may not be prohibited by local ordinance:

June 29 to July 3: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset;

July 4: from 10 a.m. to midnight;

July 5 to July 9: from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset; and

December 31: from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Here's a list of safety tips police have to share with you: