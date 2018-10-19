Police release videos of a fight during 'The Walk', need help identifying a suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking into violence from ISU's Homecoming weekend.
The Terre Haute Police Department has shared two videos of a fight.
You can see in the videos a commotion break out among a large group of people.
It appears a fight broke out, leaving some people on the ground.
Officers said a fight happened during 'The Walk,' an unofficial part of ISU Homecoming Activities.
Police are searching for a man they believe was involved.
If you know who the person in the photo is, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department.
