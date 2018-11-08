Police release the names of the people charged in connection to a Wednesday evening police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the names of the people arrested in connection to a Wednesday afternoon police chase in Terre Haute.

Three people were arrested, another person was cited, and a 16-year-old was taken to the juvenile center after a chase ended with a wrecked Indiana State Police car.

Police say the driver of the car was 19-year-old Megan Coleman of Terre Haute.

21-year-old Jonathon Hemmons and 25-year-old Katie Cheesman of Terre Haute were also arrested.

The chase reportedly started just before 5:00 when a state trooper tried to pull over the car Coleman was allegedly driving because of an expired license plate.

When the trooper ran the plate, he learned the car was reported stolen out of Terre Haute.

Police say Coleman initially stopped but then fled when the trooper got out of his car.

The people in the car were allegedly throwing items out as they were being chased.

Over the course of the chase, Coleman allegedly hit the state trooper's patrol car.

Police say the chase came to an end when Coleman lost control of the car and hit a stop sign at Hulman Street and Brown Avenue.

During a search of the car, police say they found a small baggie with suspected meth.

Coleman was charged with Auto Theft, Child Endangerment, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Driving While Suspended, Reckless Driving and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Hemmons was wanted on a warrant for autotheft, and Cheesman was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia

18-year-old Harleigh Nicholson of Brazil was cited for Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported.