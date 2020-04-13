Police release the name of the person who died in Vigo County police-involved shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the name of the man who died in a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting in West Terre Haute.

Indiana State Police identified the person as 51-year-old Errol Bolin of Seelyville.

Police say there has to be more forensic investigation before releasing the cause of death.

LINK | INDIANA STATE POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT IN A MORNING SHOOTING IS DEAD

The situation started with a call to the police about a suspicious person. Police found a vehicle with a busted out window near a wooded area.

Police said they assumed someone was still in the area and called for him or her to come out. The person started shooting toward officers.

According to police, they continued trying to talk with the person and then eventually fired shots in return.

When officers moved in they found the person was dead.