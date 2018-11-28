Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the name of a man that was found dead on a Terre Haute sidewalk last week.

It happened on Friday morning at the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue.

Police say 57-year-old Isaac McMullen was found unresponsive on the sidewalk.

No signs of foul play were found, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

Police say McMullen didn't have a permanent residence.

If you know McMullen or his family, you are asked to reach out to investigators at 812-244-2208.