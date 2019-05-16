Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has new information on a Daviess County crash we've been following since Thursday night.

We now know the name of the victim in the fatal crash.

Indiana State Police says 43-year-old Heather Niemeier was killed in the crash.

She was from Evansville.

Police say Niemeier lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail.

Police say her car eventually stopped against a bridge pillar in a body of water.

Niemeier died at the scene.

Authorities say her cause of death was drowning.

Indiana State Police is working to figure out the cause of the crash.