Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has new information on a Daviess County crash we've been following since Thursday night.
We now know the name of the victim in the fatal crash.
Indiana State Police says 43-year-old Heather Niemeier was killed in the crash.
She was from Evansville.
Police say Niemeier lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail.
Police say her car eventually stopped against a bridge pillar in a body of water.
Niemeier died at the scene.
Authorities say her cause of death was drowning.
Indiana State Police is working to figure out the cause of the crash.
