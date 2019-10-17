Clear

Police release the identities of the three involved in a crash into a Vigo County gas station pump

We're learning more information about a Wednesday evening crash that landed a vehicle in a Vigo County gas station pump and three people behind bars.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Police say it started when someone called Vigo County dispatch about a crash where one of the drivers involved left the scene.

A state trooper caught up with the SUV near Springhill and Erie Canal Streets and says they were driving fast, weaving in and out of cars.

Police said they called off the chase for safety concerns.

A short time later there were reports of an SUV with that same description that had crashed into the gas pumps at Maui's Stop and Shop at 7th and Springhill.

Witnesses told police the three people inside the crashed van ran on foot.

Police said they later found the three, they identified as Katie Cheesman, Kellsey Keyt, and Candace Jones hiding behind a doctor's office on Springhill.

Jones reportedly told police Cheesman was driving the van. Cheeseman reportedly told police she 'shot up' with meth and took Xanax earlier in the day.

After being treated and released from the hospital, all three were booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Jones and Keyt were charged with resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash.

Cheesman was charged with resisting, leaving the scene of a crash, and operating while intoxicated.

