WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to investigate a robbery at a Vigo County liquor store.

It happened on Monday evening around 6:30 at Big Red Liquors in West Terre Haute.

Police released new photos from the robbery. That person got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a blue sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, white shoes, and a hat.

If you have any information, call the police or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.