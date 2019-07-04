Police release names of two teens killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the names of two teenagers that were killed in an early Wednesday morning crash.
The crash happened at 1205 East French Drive in southern Vigo County.
Two teenagers were killed in the crash.
Police have identified them as 18-year-old Mason Kiger and 17-year-old Robert Clouse, both of Terre Haute.
Kiger was the driver of the vehicle.
There was a third person in the vehicle. Police are not releasing that person's name at this time.
