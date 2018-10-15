Police release more information on Greene County double murder/suicide

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a murder-suicide that happened near Solsberry, Indiana.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office confirmed Lawrence Burks was the gunman involved.

A news release said Burks shot and killed his estranged wife, Peggy Burks, and her caregiver, Debra Floyd.

After that, he reportedly turned the gun on himself.

This happened on September 18th.

Police say Peggy Burks and family members filed several protective orders against Lawrence Burks.

News 10 learned she had recently filed for divorce.