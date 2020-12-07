Police release more information in an eight-year-old Sullivan County murder investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released new video and need your help solving a homicide.

Tuesday marks the eighth anniversary of the death of 85-year-old Lowell Badger.

Police say the people in the video were in the area of Badger's home in the time-frame he was killed.

Police are looking for information on the individuals or the truck.

Badger was killed 2012 at his home in Sullivan County. An ATV and a safe was taken from his home as well.,

There's a $30,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Indiana State Police or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.