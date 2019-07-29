Police release more information about deadly weekend motorcycle crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information about the moments leading up to a deadly motorcycle crash in Terre Haute over the weekend.

According to a report, John Giles was driving a motorcycle with a passenger, Tiffany Smith, at 3rd Street and Ohio Street around 9:00.m. on Saturday. A witness told police Giles merged into the far left lane of northbound 3rd Street to get around traffic that was slowing for a yellow light. The witness said Giles hit a car after driving the intersection after the light had turned red.

The witness told police the passenger on the motorcycle was thrown into the air and landed in the intersection. Police said Smith's injuries were non-life threatening.

ORIGINAL STORY | NEWS 10 CONFIRMS 1 PERSON HAS DIED AFTER CAR VS. MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

The driver of the car Giles hit told police she had a yellow flashing turn light southbound on 3rd Street and turned onto Ohio Street after checking for oncoming traffic. The woman said she didn't see the motorcycle until it hit her car.

(Photo courtesy of friends)

Giles was pronounced dead after being taken to Regional Hospital. Friends of Giles say he was a well-known musician.