Police release information involving weekend crash into Light House Mission Thrift Store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police released information on Monday after a Saturday night crash.

It happened around 8:00 near 12th and Buckeye Streets.

Police have not released the identity of the woman involved in the crash.

They say she was driving north when she drove off the road and crashed into the Light House Mission Thrift Store.

She was taken to an area hospital.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.