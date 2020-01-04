Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police release information about a 1981 cold case in hopes it will lead to an arrest

In January 1981, someone murdered 51-year-old Sarah Jeanette Benson inside her Farmersburg home. Now, police hope by releasing details in the case, it will encourage someone will come forward with answers.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 5:18 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County investigators hope releasing information about a 1981 cold case murder may spark someone's memory and lead to an arrest.

Someone murdered 51-year-old Sarah Jeanette Benson inside her Farmersburg home.

This happened in January 1981.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said they saw a white man in his 20s knock on Benson's door before her death.

They also mentioned a blue car.

The description of the man and car were never released.

Now, investigators are sharing the details in hopes someone will come forward with answers.

If you have information about the murder of Sarah Jeanette Benson, you're asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, or Indiana State Police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Relief Coming
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Friday late forecast

Image

With his first year behind him - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse looks to the future

Image

RSV is in peak season - here's what you need to know

Image

Michelle Barrett takes over as ISU's interim police chief

Image

Statewide, Vigo County had a 23 percent voter turnout - here's how Vigo County did

Image

Illinois sheriff addresses FOID concerns

Image

Man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff enters plea

Image

Farmers market continues Saturday

Image

Kids learn about ice and igloos at Terre Haute Children's Museum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans