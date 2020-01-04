Police release information about a 1981 cold case in hopes it will lead to an arrest

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County investigators hope releasing information about a 1981 cold case murder may spark someone's memory and lead to an arrest.

Someone murdered 51-year-old Sarah Jeanette Benson inside her Farmersburg home.

This happened in January 1981.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, witnesses said they saw a white man in his 20s knock on Benson's door before her death.

They also mentioned a blue car.

The description of the man and car were never released.

Now, investigators are sharing the details in hopes someone will come forward with answers.

If you have information about the murder of Sarah Jeanette Benson, you're asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, or Indiana State Police.