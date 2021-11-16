Police release cause of Sullivan County crash that left Farmersburg teen and Jasonville man dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a crash last month that left two people dead in Sullivan County.

The crash killed 16-year-old Mallorie Cochran and 58-year-old Perry Deschamp.

It happened on October 17 at County Road 200 E. and State Road 48.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says Cochran was driving southbound on 200 E. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into Deschamp, who was going west on State Road 48. There's not a stop sign for traffic on 48.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.