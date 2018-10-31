Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Woman shot, and police search for suspect in Vigo County domestic incident Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Officers receive a report of a needle found in trick or treating candy

A Wabash Valley police department has issued a warning after they responded to a call about a needle in trick or treating candy.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 9:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley police department has issued a warning after they responded to a call about a needle in trick or treating candy.

It happened in Casey, Illinois.

According to a post on their Facebook page, police received a call from a parent saying they found a needle in candy their child received while trick or treating.

The post says this is their first and only report like this at this point.

Police warn parents to be on the look-out for candy that appears to be tampered with.

If you find something suspicious, contact police right away.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
More Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

One person killed after Knox County police chase

Image

Students take part in Red Ribbon Week

Image

Junior Crime Stoppers launches on Thursday

Image

Four years later, local parents look for their answers in their daughter's death

Image

The ISU Community Garden has closed for the season

Image

Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley