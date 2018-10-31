Officers receive a report of a needle found in trick or treating candy

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley police department has issued a warning after they responded to a call about a needle in trick or treating candy.

It happened in Casey, Illinois.

According to a post on their Facebook page, police received a call from a parent saying they found a needle in candy their child received while trick or treating.

The post says this is their first and only report like this at this point.

Police warn parents to be on the look-out for candy that appears to be tampered with.

If you find something suspicious, contact police right away.