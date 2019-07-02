Clear
Reports: Police investigate southern Vigo County bank robbery

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 4:59 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news out of southern Vigo County.

There is a strong police presence near the Fifth Third Bank on south U.S. Highway 41.

That is near Kohls and Panera Bread.

According to scanner traffic, police are investigating a reported bank robbery.

Our crew reports seeing a police K9 search under a bridge just south of the bank. 

We are working to gather more information.

We will update this developing story as soon as we learn more.

