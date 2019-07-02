Reports: Police investigate southern Vigo County bank robbery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news out of southern Vigo County.
There is a strong police presence near the Fifth Third Bank on south U.S. Highway 41.
That is near Kohls and Panera Bread.
According to scanner traffic, police are investigating a reported bank robbery.
Our crew reports seeing a police K9 search under a bridge just south of the bank.
We are working to gather more information.
We will update this developing story as soon as we learn more.
