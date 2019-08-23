Police plan to use Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward police in Sullivan County standoff

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is in custody after shots were fired toward police in Sullivan County, and now police say they plan to use the Red Flag Law to remove weapons from the home where it happened.

It happened Friday at a home at 478 West County Road 75 S.

Sheriff Clark Cottom told News 10 they were called for a well-being check.

When police arrived they said they heard gunshots from inside the house.

Police quickly surrounded the house.

Cottom told News 10 shots were fired in his direction.

While waiting, police said the person inside the home, identified as Robert Shonkwiler came out of the home with his hands in the air.

Shonkwiler was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

The standoff lasted around two hours.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant and found several guns inside.

Cottom says they plan to use the 'Jake Laird Law' or as it is more commonly knows, the Red Flag Law to remove the weapons.

No injuries were reported.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.