Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after they were hit by a car in Terre Haute.

According to Terre Haute Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen the incident happened at 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue at 7:15pm Sunday.

Keen says witnesses told police they saw a person run across 3rd Street in front of traffic. The person was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Union Hospital where they later died.

Keen says the investigation is ongoing.

