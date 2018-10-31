VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a woman was shot.
News 10 is still working to gather details
Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing has confirmed a female was shot in a suspected domestic situation.
It happened near Fruitridge Avenue on Beulah Street.
That is just north of the Wigwam Skating Center.
According to the victim's father, he heard arguing and then heard gunshots. When he went to check, he found her laying on the floor.
Police are searching the area for the suspect.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Woman shot, and police search for suspect in Vigo County domestic incident
- Vigo County Dispatch receives alarming number of domestic situations
- Police search for Saturday morning shooting suspect
- Police searching for multiple suspects in shootings
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Parke County woman arrested for domestic battery on a juvenile
- New: Breakdown of survey results for Vigo County Superintendent Search
- Police use canines and drones to search for missing autistic child in eastern Vigo County
- Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute
- Trial for 2016 murder suspect starting Monday in Vigo County
Scroll for more content...