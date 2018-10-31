Woman shot, and police search for suspect in Vigo County domestic incident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a woman was shot.

News 10 is still working to gather details

Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing has confirmed a female was shot in a suspected domestic situation.

It happened near Fruitridge Avenue on Beulah Street.

That is just north of the Wigwam Skating Center.

According to the victim's father, he heard arguing and then heard gunshots. When he went to check, he found her laying on the floor.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.