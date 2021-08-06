ISP: Parke County deputy suffers minor injuries, suspect shot following incident near Rockville

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A police officer had non-life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Parke County.

It happened around 11:15 Thursday night near Raccoon Lake outside of Rockville.

Indiana State Police told News 10 a Parke County Deputy had what they say was "non-life-threatening" and "superficial" injuries.

Police confirmed to us a suspect in the incident was shot and taken to the hospital. It's unclear what that person's condition is.

We are still working on learning more details about the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes available.