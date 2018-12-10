Terre Haute standoff ends, suspect 'secure'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute standoff has ended with police saying the person involved is 'secure.'

It started around 7:00 Monday night at a home near 14th and Poplar Streets.

Police were initially called to the scene for some sort of disturbance.

That is when they learned a man was inside the home, reportedly with weapons, refusing to come out.

The Terre Haute Police SRT unit responded to the scene.

Just after 9:00, police reported the scene and the suspect were secure.

"I moved my son to a safer location, and then I also started paying attention to what's going on because this is a very quiet community, and you know, things like this don't normally happen," Clayton Ashby told us.

