Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute standoff ends, suspect 'secure'

Police were initially called to the scene for some sort of disturbance.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 8:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 10:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute standoff has ended with police saying the person involved is 'secure.'

It started around 7:00 Monday night at a home near 14th and Poplar Streets.

Police were initially called to the scene for some sort of disturbance.

That is when they learned a man was inside the home, reportedly with weapons, refusing to come out.

The Terre Haute Police SRT unit responded to the scene.

Just after 9:00, police reported the scene and the suspect were secure.

"I moved my son to a safer location, and then I also started paying attention to what's going on because this is a very quiet community, and you know, things like this don't normally happen," Clayton Ashby told us.

We will bring you updates as soon as they become available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Warmer air arrives, but rain chances show up mid-week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Staying safe with space heaters

Image

VCSC Community Conversation

Image

Shawn Keen picked as new Terre Haute Police Chief

Image

A little bit of a warmup ahead?

Image

An offensive Christmas song?

Image

Poplar Street bridge set to reopen

Image

Vigo County Jail Delay request

Image

Teenage found guilty of attacking a teacher could get six years

Image

Full House Casino giving Terre Haute another chance

Image

Prime Real Estate with Jane Rowe Realty

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute