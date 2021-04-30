Suspect in custody following Washington, Ind. standoff

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a Friday standoff in Washington, Indiana.

It happened on NE 1st Street near William Street.

A post on the Washington Community School's Facebook page said police asked people to stay away from the area.

News 10's Gary Brian is on the scene of the standoff. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

