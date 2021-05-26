Special Response Team leaves the scene of reported West Terre Haute standoff

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -We are still working to gather details after a Wednesday afternoon reported standoff in West Terre Haute.

It happened at a home on Oak Cliff Road.

A representative with the police department told us the SRT was "assisting in executing a warrant."

A witness initially told our crew there is a person barricaded in the back part of a home.

Just after 2:30, our photographer reported the Special Response Team left.

We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. They told us this is an ongoing investigation and did not provide any additional details.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.