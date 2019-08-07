Police on the scene of a barricade situation in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - We are following developing news out of Marshall, Illinois.
News 10 has confirmed police are on the scene of a barricade situation.
It is happening near 14th and Archer Streets.
Police told News 10 there are no hostages involved.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
