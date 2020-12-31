Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

The suspect involved in a Clay County standoff in custody

A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 5:07 PM
Updated: Dec 31, 2020 7:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

It started around 3:30 Thursday afternoon at a home in the Twin Beach Estates in Brazil.

According to police, Garrett Newhouse started tearing things up inside of the home. That's when 911 was called.

When our crew arrived on the scene, an official there told us the suspect was still inside of the home, but offices are actively searching the house for him. Our crew witnessed police walk in and out of the home.

Just after 6:00, Newhouse was taken into custody.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Freezing rain possible tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

Image

Thursday Evening forecast

Image

Twin Rivers program through Ivy Tech set to help high school students gain college credit

Image

Getting in better shape during the pandemic

Image

COVID-19 test results and the holidays

Image

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, serious mental health issues on the rise in Indiana - here's how you can

Image

Overnight Terre Haute chase leads to police firing at armed robbery suspect

Image

Historic building becomes affordable housing

Image

After a 15-year-girl lost her life, the community is set to come together for a benefit

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 955380

Reported Deaths: 17811
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3909278246
DuPage612711024
Will51794773
Lake47939812
Kane41232601
Winnebago23840370
Madison20827384
McHenry18949217
St. Clair18859348
Champaign1370687
Sangamon13160193
Peoria12999201
McLean11500108
Rock Island10938254
Kankakee10623156
Tazewell10269192
Kendall837673
LaSalle8292230
Macon7912169
DeKalb657777
Adams637280
Vermilion635288
Williamson5234106
Boone502770
Whiteside4790158
Clinton442080
Coles427270
Ogle406164
Knox4014121
Effingham382456
Grundy382145
Henry367461
Jackson361058
Marion3525103
Franklin330755
Randolph329144
Macoupin323679
Stephenson321560
Livingston311858
Monroe309459
Morgan299481
Jefferson289980
Bureau278970
Woodford275956
Lee269464
Logan267949
Fayette264549
Christian256763
Fulton232230
Iroquois229349
Perry212152
Montgomery211524
McDonough197146
Jersey196540
Lawrence193527
Douglas183628
Shelby178133
Saline174840
Union166331
Cass156629
Crawford156229
Bond154116
Warren148036
Jo Daviess138224
Pike136239
Edgar133740
Carroll132631
Wayne131941
Hancock130330
Richland128934
Moultrie125027
Ford122143
Washington120323
Clark120124
Clay119135
Greene110941
White110826
Mercer105723
Wabash103712
Piatt10308
Mason101037
Johnson96815
Cumberland92424
De Witt90025
Jasper88714
Massac88428
Menard7218
Hamilton58910
Marshall5719
Pulaski5503
Schuyler54214
Brown45011
Stark44120
Henderson39410
Edwards3826
Calhoun3784
Alexander3397
Scott3251
Gallatin3214
Putnam3190
Hardin2117
Pope1881
Unassigned1720
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 505017

Reported Deaths: 8160
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion697961127
Lake39467602
Allen27775482
St. Joseph24033341
Hamilton23545272
Elkhart22523313
Vanderburgh15234198
Tippecanoe1479383
Porter12690140
Johnson11914235
Hendricks11233206
Vigo9187146
Madison8844171
Clark8241112
Monroe793893
Delaware7537122
LaPorte7415135
Kosciusko678069
Howard6550119
Bartholomew539484
Warrick516987
Wayne5162141
Hancock504983
Floyd502794
Grant488595
Dubois452447
Marshall445077
Boone437259
Morgan421077
Cass417141
Henry416553
Noble397954
Dearborn377240
Jackson370843
Shelby333872
Lawrence323863
Clinton315834
Gibson297254
DeKalb294256
Knox285938
Montgomery279547
Miami268230
Harrison259735
Steuben259524
Adams259433
Wabash259443
Whitley245220
Jasper244029
Ripley243540
Huntington240743
Putnam240439
White229428
Daviess225467
Fayette217242
Jefferson212232
Decatur207773
LaGrange201854
Greene190756
Wells190745
Scott188735
Posey185926
Clay185230
Randolph181635
Jennings167930
Sullivan163125
Starke154940
Fountain149823
Jay149320
Spencer146814
Washington141916
Fulton137825
Carroll130914
Owen129330
Vermillion121229
Orange120131
Franklin119928
Rush117013
Perry116821
Parke11587
Tipton104529
Pike91025
Blackford87422
Pulaski83332
Newton82018
Benton7379
Brown7288
Crawford5827
Martin57311
Warren5207
Switzerland4935
Union4882
Ohio3907
Unassigned0348