The suspect involved in a Clay County standoff in custody

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man involved in a Clay County barricade situation has been taken into custody.

It started around 3:30 Thursday afternoon at a home in the Twin Beach Estates in Brazil.

According to police, Garrett Newhouse started tearing things up inside of the home. That's when 911 was called.

When our crew arrived on the scene, an official there told us the suspect was still inside of the home, but offices are actively searching the house for him. Our crew witnessed police walk in and out of the home.

Just after 6:00, Newhouse was taken into custody.