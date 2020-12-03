Police evacuate, surround Brazil hotel as suspect barricaded inside with a gun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – Several police agencies are on the scene of a barricade situation in Brazil, Indiana.

It started around 10:30 Thursday morning at the Best Western Plus Hotel on State Road 59, near Interstate 70.

According to Indiana State Police, the US Marshals Service tried to serve a warrant on the suspect.

Police said the suspect pointed a handgun at law enforcement. Police evacuated the hotel, and negotiations are taking place between officers and the suspect.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

