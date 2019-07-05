Clear

Police officers and firefighters will crash cars into each other (on purpose) in a demolition derby for charity

A friendly competition is in the works between local first responders...all in the name of charity.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 9:46 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A friendly competition is in the works between local first responders...all in the name of charity.

It's the Second Annual Valley Clash.

It's set for Monday evening at 7:00 at the Vigo County Fairgrounds.

It's called 'Guns Versus Hoses,' as area firefighters will join in on the demo derby action.

Even though the family-friendly event is all for charity, the sheriff's office isn't going to let go of their title too easily.

"We have to keep in mind, these firemen...they grew up wanting to be like us, and they had to settle for second best," Larry 'Mudslinger' Hopper, from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office (who probably secretly wants to be a firefighter) said.

"So, that's what it's for. It's about giving back to our community and having some fun and making the firefighters have something to look up to," Sheriff John Plasse said.

Tickets are $12. Kids under four are free. 

A $20 pit pass will get you right next to all of the smashing action.

Proceeds will be given to three different charities...Chances and Services for Youth, Covered With Love, and Happiness Bag.

