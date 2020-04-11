Scene secured after shots fired at police officers in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a situation that involved shots fired at police officers in West Terre Haute Saturday morning.

According to Sergeant Matt Ames with Indiana State Police it started around 8:30 a.m. with a call about a suspicious person near S Crews Place.

Police say deputies tried to talk to the suspect over a microphone. That is when the person reportedly began shooting at officers. Police told us no officers were shot.

The suspect reportedly fled north. Police set up a perimeter around the person.

Ames told us the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team used flash bangs to subdue the suspect.

Police say the scene is secure and the public is not in any danger.

Right now, police are not releasing any information on the suspect.