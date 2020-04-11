Clear

Scene secured after shots fired at police officers in West Terre Haute

Police say deputies tried to talk to the suspect over a microphone. That is when the person reportedly began shooting at officers. Police told us no officers were shot.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 9:37 AM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:58 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a situation that involved shots fired at police officers in West Terre Haute Saturday morning.

According to Sergeant Matt Ames with Indiana State Police it started around 8:30 a.m. with a call about a suspicious person near S Crews Place.

Police say deputies tried to talk to the suspect over a microphone. That is when the person reportedly began shooting at officers. Police told us no officers were shot.

The suspect reportedly fled north. Police set up a perimeter around the person.

Ames told us the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team used flash bangs to subdue the suspect.

Police say the scene is secure and the public is not in any danger.

Right now, police are not releasing any information on the suspect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Mix of clouds and sun. Showers tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Scene secure after West Terre Haute shooting

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Making masks and making memories

Image

Sydney Parrish

Image

Anthony Leal

Image

Vanessa Shafford

Image

Greencastle in First Financial Classic

Image

Jalen Moore

Image

How to stay safe if caught in a severe storm while driving

Image

Terre Haute church hands out Easter Eggs with food for children

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus