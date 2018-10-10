Police need your help after series of burglaries at a Terre Haute storage units

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help after a series of burglaries at a local storage shed center.
According to police, they happened at the Red Dot Storage near State Road 46 and Hulman Street on the city's east side.
Police have not released anything other details at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
