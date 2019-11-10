Police need help identifying woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute police department is asking for your help.
Police are looking for a woman they think used a stolen credit card to buy several electronic items at a local store.
If you have any information you're asked to call police.
