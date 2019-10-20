Police need help identifying vandals

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help identifying the people responsible for thousands of dollars in damage to a community building.
Bloomfield police posted pictures of the vandals on Facebook. Police say they busted the windows and doors.
If you recognize the vandals you're asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office. That number is 812-384-4411. Callers can stay anonymous.
