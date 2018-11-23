Clear

Police name victims in deadly Coles County crash

Both are residents of Casey, Illinois.

COLES COUNTY, IL. (WTHI) - Police have identified the victims of a deadly crash in Coles County.

Dustin Sawyer died in that crash.

Sawyer and his passenger Bobbi Jeffers was traveling east on highway 16.

Both are residents of Casey, Illinois.

That's when for some reason, the car left the road. It rolled several times and then threw them out.

Jeffers was airlifted to an Indiana hospital. Sawyer died from his injuries at an area hospital.

