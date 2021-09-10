Police make pitch for help in solving ’77 death of student

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are urging the public to help them solve one of Indiana’s oldest cold cases, the death of a college student in 1977.

Ann Harmeier was 20 years old and returning to Indiana University when her car stalled on State Highway 37, just north of Martinsville. Her body was discovered five weeks later in a nearby cornfield.

Authorities said she was strangled with a shoelace. Sunday is the 44th anniversary of Harmeier’s disappearance. She was a native of Cambridge City.

“There has been continued focus on the Harmeier case, and ISP detectives are pursuing all new leads,” police said Friday.

Anyone with information can call (812) 332-4411.

“We know that someone knows something about her murder, and we remain hopeful that they will come forward with information that will solve this terrible crime,” said cousin Scott Burnham.