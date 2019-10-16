Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during presentation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is getting the community involved in its investigations.
Lieutenant John Moats visited Westminster Village on Wednesday.
It's a part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, or OLLI Presentation series at ISU.
The presentations range from healthcare to businesses.
Wednesday's topic was Crime Stoppers.
Moats discussed Crime Stoppers, personal safety, and how to avoid falling victim to scams.
Next Wednesday, the group is offering a presentation about music therapy.
