Police make arrests locally in connection to school bathroom vandalism TikTok challenge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police said they've made several arrests in connection to a social media challenge.

There's a trend making the rounds on social media platform TikTok called "devious licks." It involves vandalizing school bathrooms and then posting the video on social media.

The Terre Haute Police Department says several local schools have had their bathrooms vandalized. Police have made several arrests in connection to these.

Police said people accused of doing this will be prosecuted.

TikTok has been quick to shut down the trend, with the company removing many of the videos from its platform.

Search the term "devious licks" on the app now, and a message from TikTok appears: "No results found. This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok's top priority. For more information, we invite you to review our Community Guidelines."