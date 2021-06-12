Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police have found and arrested two men connected to a deadly Wabash Valley shooting.

15-year-old Mezmariah Wilson was shot in killed in Carlisle, Indiana just days ago. Investigators had been looking for two men they called “people of interest.” According to Indiana State Police, those men were found and arrested in Terre Haute Saturday morning.

Mathew Earle and Kyle Johnson face felony charges for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. They were taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

Indiana State Police and Terre Haute Police assisted with the arrests.