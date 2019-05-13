BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting.
It happened around 9:00 Saturday night at the Central West Village apartments located at 122 West Jackson Street in Brazil.
One person was shot.
Police tell our radio partners at 95.9 "The legend" that 23 year old Cody Wampler has been arrested.
He faces charges of resisting law enforcement and may face additional charges.
The victim has not been identified, but we can tell you he's in Methodist Hospital in indianapolis with unknown injuries.
Police say more arrests are possible.
Related Content
- Police make arrest in apartment shooting
- Police investigating shooting at local apartment complex
- Police: Waffle House suspect arrested near his apartment
- Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson
- Man arrested for International Village Apartments shooting now facing murder charge
- Vincennes Police make arrest in armed robbery at Rally's
- Police make arrest after hit and run crash
- Police make arrest after tracking down stolen vehicle
- Police make arrest in 2011 Vincennes cold case
- Jasonville Police make arrest after fatal hit and run
Scroll for more content...