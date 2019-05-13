Police make arrest in apartment shooting

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting.

It happened around 9:00 Saturday night at the Central West Village apartments located at 122 West Jackson Street in Brazil.

One person was shot.

Police tell our radio partners at 95.9 "The legend" that 23 year old Cody Wampler has been arrested.

He faces charges of resisting law enforcement and may face additional charges.

The victim has not been identified, but we can tell you he's in Methodist Hospital in indianapolis with unknown injuries.

Police say more arrests are possible.