Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Vigo County stabbing investigation.

West Terre Haute Police say one person is in custody after a reported stabbing near the 300 block of South 7th Street in West Terre Haute.

Emergency crews took one person to the hospital with minor stab wounds.

Police arrested Joseph Lanning, Jr. on Friday.

He faces multiple charges of criminal recklessness and criminal trespass.

Authorities are still searching for a second suspect, Anthony McGill.

McGill has an outstanding warrant.

He faces several charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon resulting in moderate bodily injury.