VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes have made an arrest in a 13-year-old rape case.

Police say the rape happened back in November of 2008.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested Gustov Ryburn in Florida. Ryburn would have been 21-years-old at the time the crime was committed.

