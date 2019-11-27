Police make arrest in Vincennes apartment shooting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes say one man is in custody on attempted murder charges.
Wednesday night, Vincennes Police arrested Kashawn Bynum.
It all stemmed from a shooting last week at the Maple Park apartment complex. News 10 was on the scene as Vincennes Police investigated.
Police said one person was hurt in that shooting. Bynum faces charges of attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
