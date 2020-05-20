Police make arrest in Tuesday stabbing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police make an arrest in the Rodeway Inn stabbing case.
38 year old Nigel Dillman faces charges of aggravated battery.
THPD said officers were dispatched on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to the area of the Rodeway Inn and Travel Lodge on South Third Street.
Terre Haute police say Dillman got into an argument, then a physical altercation with the male victim.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dillman already has two felony domestic battery cases pending against him.
