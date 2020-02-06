Police make arrest in Linton gas station robbery investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Office credits tips from the public in helping them solve a convenience store robbery.

57-year-old Robert Dale of Hymera faces several charges, including robbery, theft, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and pointing a firearm.

The robbery happened on Tuesday night at the Country Porch gas station in Linton.