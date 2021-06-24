Police make arrest following Terre Haute death investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police have made an arrest following a death investigation that started on Monday.

Our crews were there as investigators were entering a home at 28th and Prairie Avenue around 2:00 Monday afternoon.

On Thursday, Terre Haute police said they arrested 45-year-old Anthony Cleveland. As of now, police have not released any additional information.

So far, no court documents have been filed in this case either.

We can tell you Cleveland faces three felonies, including reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent, resulting in death.

He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.