Police looking for suspect in theft case

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a suspect in a theft case.

Shelburn Police say the theft happened before 10:30 Saturday evening.

Police say the man pictured above was involved in a theft at the Junction gas station in Shelburn.

Officials say the man fled the scene going west on State Road 48. They say the suspect was driving a gray Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelburn Police Department at (812) 268-4308.