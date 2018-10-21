Police looking for suspect in theft case

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police need your help finding a suspect in a theft case.
Shelburn Police say the theft happened before 10:30 Saturday evening.
Police say the man pictured above was involved in a theft at the Junction gas station in Shelburn.
Officials say the man fled the scene going west on State Road 48. They say the suspect was driving a gray Ford Escape.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelburn Police Department at (812) 268-4308.
