Police looking for suspect in Jasonville

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Police need your help to find the person responsible for damaging a handicap ramp in a hit and run accident.

Jasonville police say the incident happened early Saturday morning.

A handicap ramp outside someone's home was significantly damaged.

A stop sign appears to have been run over as well.

This is near South Lawton and Shanklin Streets.

Police say a witness told them they saw what may be a 2007 to 2009 dodge pickup with cab lights.

They said the truck will likely have front-end damage.

If you know anything about this you're asked to contact police or call Crimestoppers at 1800-222-8477.

Crimestoppers has agreed to pay a reward for information leading to an arrest.