Police looking for driver of truck that hit utility pole

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vermillion County, the sheriff said they are still looking for a driver who was involved in an accident.
This accident happened early Sunday morning on Kennedy Lane in Hillsdale.
The truck smashed into a utility pole snapping it in half.
Duke Energy responded to secure the power lines.
Investigators have yet to find the owner and driver of the truck.
