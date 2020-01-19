Clear

Police looking for driver of truck that hit utility pole

This accident happened early Sunday morning on Kennedy Lane in Hillsdale. The truck smashed into a utility pole snapping it in half.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 8:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vermillion County, the sheriff said they are still looking for a driver who was involved in an accident.

This accident happened early Sunday morning on Kennedy Lane in Hillsdale.

The truck smashed into a utility pole snapping it in half.

Duke Energy responded to secure the power lines.

Investigators have yet to find the owner and driver of the truck.

