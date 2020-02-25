LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton police want your help solving a Saturday night armed robbery.
Police say it happened just after 10 p.m.
The suspect entered the Country Porch gas station, showed a gun, threatened the cashier, and demanded money.
The suspect then ran away.
Police describe the suspect as a white male between 5'2" and 5'6" with a stocky build.
He had a slight accent.
If you have any information, call the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411 or Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) tip-line
Related Content
- Police investigate armed robbery
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Police looking for armed robbery suspect
- Illinois Armed Robbery Suspect captured
- Police release photos of accused dollar store armed robbery suspect
- Police in Vincennes search for armed robbery/car jacking suspect
- Police search for robbery suspect
- Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County
- Search continues for Clinton Casey's armed robbery suspect
Scroll for more content...