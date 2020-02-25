Police looking for armed robbery suspect

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton police want your help solving a Saturday night armed robbery.

Police say it happened just after 10 p.m.

The suspect entered the Country Porch gas station, showed a gun, threatened the cashier, and demanded money.

The suspect then ran away.

Police describe the suspect as a white male between 5'2" and 5'6" with a stocky build.

He had a slight accent.

If you have any information, call the Linton Police Department at (812) 847-4411 or Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) tip-line