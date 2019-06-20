Police look for suspects in a robbery that left one man hurt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalized during a robbery.

It happened just after 9:30 on Wednesday night in the 1400 Block of 2nd Avenue in Terre Haute.

Police say they found the victim in the area of 11th and Locust Streets.

He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police are searching for multiple suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.