TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalized during a robbery.
It happened just after 9:30 on Wednesday night in the 1400 Block of 2nd Avenue in Terre Haute.
Police say they found the victim in the area of 11th and Locust Streets.
He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Police are searching for multiple suspects.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Related Content
- Police look for suspects in a robbery that left one man hurt
- Police search for robbery suspect
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Police investigate armed robbery
- Man hurt after rollover crash
- Police arrest second suspect in Big Boy Hobbies robbery
- Police looking for suspect in West Terre Haute IGA robbery
- Police investigating Dollar General robbery, looking for suspect
- Police release photos of accused dollar store armed robbery suspect
- Terre Haute Police continue the search for Walgreens robbery suspect
Scroll for more content...