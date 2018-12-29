Police locate missing Vigo County man

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man who was reported missing more than a week ago, has been found safe.
42-year-old Jason Parker was found Friday morning in Hardin County, Illinois.
He was listed as a missing person on December 17th.
Police say they got a tip that Parker had gotten a ride after walking alongside the road in southern Illinois.
He told the driver that he was looking for a friend. The driver then contacted police.
Police say they were able to contact Parker's friend.
They confirmed Parker is staying with that friend, and is okay.
