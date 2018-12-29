Clear

Police locate missing Vigo County man

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 11:26 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man who was reported missing more than a week ago, has been found safe.

42-year-old Jason Parker was found Friday morning in Hardin County, Illinois.

He was listed as a missing person on December 17th.

Police say they got a tip that Parker had gotten a ride after walking alongside the road in southern Illinois.

He told the driver that he was looking for a friend. The driver then contacted police.

Police say they were able to contact Parker's friend.

They confirmed Parker is staying with that friend, and is okay.

